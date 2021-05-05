My Hero Academia Earns Latte Art Tribute All Thanks to Aoyama

✖

My Hero Academia's anime recently featured the hero known as Aoyama, aka Can't Stop Twinkling, and while the flashy hero of Class 1-A ultimately wasn't able to win the Joint Training Exercise with his fellow classmates, it seems as if one "latte artist" has honored the hero with some unique art. With his ability to launch a beam of destructive light out of his naval, Aoyama has been not only one of the flashiest students at UA Academy, but also one of the most bizarre considering his power set and sparkling personality throughout the Shonen series.

Like so many other Quirk's, Can't Stop Twinkling's power comes with a drawback, as when Aoyama uses his power too much, he gets quite the severe stomach ache that ultimately might take him out of commission. For quite some time, fans of My Hero Academia have been debating whether or not Aoyama is who he appears to be, as many anime fans are thinking that he might in fact be a villainous plant that was placed into the ranks of Class 1-A within UA Academy. While we have yet to learn whether this is in fact the case in either the anime or the manga, the question remains as the franchise created by Kohei Horikoshi continues.

Twitter User Runa Pocket shared this impressive "Latte Art" that brings Aoyama to a brand new "canvas", using coffee beans in order to display the flashy energy that pours its way out of the naval of Can't Stop Twinkling, as he works to become the next great crime fighter:

Recently in the anime, Can't Stop Twinkling found himself at odds with rivals in Class 1-B who were ultimately able to overpower him, thanks mostly to Vantablack's mastery of the shadows. With the score now even between 1-A and 1-B, it will definitely be interesting to see who will ultimately win the Joint Training Exercise and what this will mean for the future of UA Academy.

Do you think that Can't Stop Twinkling is the traitor within the ranks of UA Academy? What do you think the future holds for the flashiest member of Class 1-A? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.