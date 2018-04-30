Fans Agree ‘My Hero Academia’ Just Debuted Its Best Episode Yet

My Hero Academia started its much anticipated third season of the series, but fans have agreed that the third season truly kicked off as of the most recent episode.

Episode 42, “My Hero,” features a major battle between U.A. Academy and the Vanguard Action Squad of the League of Villains, and the start of that battle brought out an intensity between Izuku, Kota, and the frightening new villain Muscular.

Not only was the fight Izuku’s biggest shining moment in the series to date, the third season is setting up the rest of the season to be a great one. Fans are definitely wondering how the rest of season will stack up to this episode for sure.

Regardless, fans agree that the last episode was the most recent episode was the best yet. Read on to see what fans are saying, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

BEST EPISODE OF MY HERO ACADEMIA HANDS DOWN!!! My boi used his broken arm to throw off a 1,000,000% One For All smash!!!! pic.twitter.com/h2pfqjVDo1 — Overhaul | MHA Greatness (@Yeezys_6) April 28, 2018

One year ago today, we got this episode for My Hero Academia.



One year later and this anime just keeps on getting better. pic.twitter.com/OeCxxrhtjz — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ? (@KenXyro) April 28, 2018

An unstoppable will to protect.

[My Hero Academia Episode 42] pic.twitter.com/DBWZHEoMjx — Dabi 荼毘 (@FlameQuirk) April 28, 2018

My Hero Academia S3, Ep42 just made me weep like a withered, old soul, and now I’m exhausted. — ? Valerie ? (@valeriecopter) April 30, 2018

Damn it’s so hard to watch my hero academia without getting goosebumps pic.twitter.com/ESKi3U7mVe — emjay ??‍♂️ (@Emjay_43) April 29, 2018

if u didn’t cry that last ep of My Hero Academia wyd??? — Zaqueri Black (@aphromoo) April 28, 2018

The most recent chapter of My Hero Academia may be one of the greatest anime episodes I’ve ever watched… wow. This show is incredible. — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) April 29, 2018

Yeah My Hero Academia has spun me ? — Thanos gotta pay (@Tayovelli) April 28, 2018

