Fans Agree ‘My Hero Academia’ Just Debuted Its Best Episode Yet

My Hero Academia started its much anticipated third season of the series, but fans have agreed that the third season truly kicked off as of the most recent episode.

Episode 42, “My Hero,” features a major battle between U.A. Academy and the Vanguard Action Squad of the League of Villains, and the start of that battle brought out an intensity between Izuku, Kota, and the frightening new villain Muscular.

Not only was the fight Izuku’s biggest shining moment in the series to date, the third season is setting up the rest of the season to be a great one. Fans are definitely wondering how the rest of season will stack up to this episode for sure.

Regardless, fans agree that the last episode was the most recent episode was the best yet. Read on to see what fans are saying, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

