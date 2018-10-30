This ‘My Hero Academia’ Cosplayer May Really Be Izuku

My Hero Academia has become one of anime’s top franchises, and it has the fanbase to prove it. There are millions of diehard Pro Hero fans worldwide, and it seems one cosplayer managed to momentarily turn into Izuku Midoriya at a recent event. Seriously, just try to spot the difference. Even the voice actor for All Might thinks the cosplayer is Izuku’s real-life counterpart.

Over on Twitter, fans met the Izuku-loving fan when a video of them meeting Christopher Sabat went viral. As you can see below, the starstruck fan channeled their inner Izuku fan after meeting All Might’s voice actor, and it made for a rather adorable encounter.

This Deku cosplayer Delaware Detroit Smashed my heart… 👊💥 #MadFest pic.twitter.com/trpRaFv7wD — jessica jane @ MadFest Melbourne (@JessJMcCallum) September 18, 2018

The video shows the cosplayer geeking out like Izuku when the green-haired boy met All Might for the first time. The fan went on to show Sabat their special autograph book with All Might’s signature tucked within its pages. The clear nod goes back to My Hero Academia‘s first episode, and the voice actor for All Might decided to play along by voicing a few lines of dialogue.

Taking to Twitter later, the actor bestowed a lovely cosplay comment on the fan as Sabat likened them to Izuku for real.

“I’ll never forget meeting the real life, actual Deku,” the actor said.

For those curious about the cosplayer, you can find them here on Twitter @sumnerashley55. Now, all the fandom needs is to find an IRL version of Katsuki Bakugo and introduce the two cosplayers… or maybe not.

So, are you impressed with this spot-on cosplay?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.