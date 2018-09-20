‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Big 3 Character Designs, Casting

My Hero Academia has given superhero lovers plenty of new caped crusaders, and it seems a few more about to join the list. After all, the anime is slated to bring in its long-awaited Big 3, and character designs for the trio have finally gone live.

So, if you have not met the best boy known as Mirio, it is time to meet your new fav.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, social media began sharing a slew of character designs for My Hero Academia. The images, which you can see below, show off the Big 3 as they are slated to enter the anime’s third season this weekend.

According to the report, the show has tapped Tarusuke Shingaki to play Mirio Togata. Kiyono Yasuno will oversee Nejire Hado while Yuuto Uemura tackles Tamaki Amajiki.

Looking at their character designs, the Big 3 seems as if they were pull right from the manga. Kohei Horikoshi’s take on the UA Academy students has been replicated exactly, and fans admit the designs are all colored perfectly.

For those who aren’t familiar with the Big 3, they will find out who the characters are soon. My Hero Academia is set to introduce the trio this weekend briefly, and the new episode’s teaser previewed the students in profile. Now, fans can get a full-on look at the group, and fans are already loving Tamaki’s gravity defying hairdo and pointed ears.

So, what do you think of these brand-new character designs? Do you already have a favorite member of the Big 3? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.