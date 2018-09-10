‘My Hero Academia’ Fans React To That Huge Camie Twist

Like any good anime, My Hero Academia knows when to make a fake-out, and audiences fell right for the show’s latest trap. So, if you are a devout fan of Camie, then you must be reeling from the anime’s most recent episode.

After all, Camie isn’t the girl fans thought she was. In fact, she is not the person audiences were told about it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This weekend, fans were in for a big surprise when My Hero Academia revealed a big bombshell about Camie. The girl became a quick favorite after making her entrance at the Provisional Hero License exam, but her crazed interest in Izuku Midoriya made others do a double take. Now, that obsession makes total sense because the show confirmed the Camie fans met was really Toga in disguise.

So, surprise?

At long last, the anime let fans in on Toga’s quirk, and it allowed her to stand in for Camie during the exam. My Hero Academia revealed Camie left the exam early to head home, and it showed the girl walking down a dark alley. As she went along, Camie slowly transformed back into Toga, and the girl fielded a call from the League of Villains.

As it turns outs, Toga’s quirk is called Transform, and it allows her to turn into anyone whose blood she has ingested. This explains her obsession with the stuff and explains why Camie chose to transform into Ochaco; Toga got the girl’s blood during the ‘Forest Training’ arc earlier this season, and Toga was able to put the blood to good use now.

With the big secret revealed, fans have gained much better insight into Toga, but they have lost another favorite. Camie may be a real Pro Hero student, but audiences have yet to meet the real her. It doesn’t seem likely fans will get a chance to meet Camie until season four at best, leaving anime-only watchers to wonder what the girl is like. So, for now, it seems the best girl debacle between the characters is shelved. You know, since Toga can’t well compete with herself.

So, did you see this secret reveal coming? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Surprise, It’s Me!

Card

Camie v Toga Wars Begin…

Also yay anime onlys can shut up abt how they don’t like Camie bc y’all don’t even KNOW THE BITCH!!!!,, YALL KNOW T O G A!!! — #1 shinsou stan (@plumtwat) September 9, 2018

Two For One?

Two great girls in one. Toga and Camie. Bless Hori. — Jay (@JayS449) September 9, 2018

Best Girl Becomes Every Girl

Card

Anime Tropes Coming In Clutch

Card

The Most Appropriate Reaction

Card

Identity Crisis: Rebooted

The reveal has been made that Camie was Toga and I hope anime fans who’ve been lustin have a meltdown over the reveal. — Janiz (MEB) Makudomaru (@JanizMakudomaru) September 9, 2018

MHA Goes Ecchi…?!

Card