The Philippines Have Censored My Hero Academia in Some Really Weird Ways

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia has only become more popular in the last few years, and fans have come to love the series’ world and characters for their wide variety of personalities and designs. This is especially true for Class 1-A’s hero costumes, though one has definitely gotten more attention from the rest. Momo Yayorozu’s costume is particularly revealing (and thus a popular choice for cosplay), but seems to be too revealing for one TV network in the Phillipines.

As highlighted by @uwucliffe on Twitter, popular TV network in the Phillipines ABS-CBN oddly censored Yaoyorozu’s hero costume with a distinct and hilariously out of place blur. Check it out below!

Things the Philippines did: that Honestly 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/y4uXCH6YrG — gemmi | bsd (@uwucliffe) June 2, 2019

My Hero Academia fans have been divided over Yaoyorozu’s hero costume ever since it debuted in the series, but while it shows a lot of skin, fans generally agree it’s not particularly as inappropriate as censoring the outfit would suggest. The explanation the series gives for this outfit is that Yaoyorozu needs to show as much skin as possible because her creation quirk burns through the lipids in her body. While this does not sway every fan, it’s generally accepted.

But this hilarious blur over her extended cleavage certainly has gotten attention for its out of place weirdness. @uwucliffe shared another example of Yaoyorozu’s censorship (which you can find below), and it brings this weird blur to an even greater focus. It’s one of those situations where it’s such a ridiculous thing it comes around to being hilariously great.

They really did Momo dirty 😂 pic.twitter.com/M349OnUjwO — gemmi | bsd (@uwucliffe) June 2, 2019

This calls to mind the many ways anime has been censored for various markets over the years, and some are definitely more aggressive in what they refuse to show than others. But at least there are now options for fans in the Philippines to stream various anime series these days and heavily edited network television isn’t the only way to see My Hero Academia in that market.

My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.