One Piece‘s live-action series is fast approaching its return to Netflix next year, and it’s one step closer to that launch with the start of a new wave of behind-the-scenes videos showing off more of the series’ production. One Piece has been an incredible success for Netflix ever since the live-action series first made its debut. Quickly renewed for not just one, but two new seasons, the team behind it all has been hard at work on adapting Eiichiro Oda’s massive manga series for the past few years.

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One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta is the third major season of the live-action series as it sees Luffy and the Straw Hats heading into Alabasta in order to save Princess Vivi’s kingdom, but it has yet to confirm a proper release date as of this time. But now that seems closer than ever before as One Piece will begin to release a series of special behind the scenes videos to give fans a better look at how Season 2 all came together. It’s time to get hyped.

When Does One Piece Season 3 Come Out on Netflix?

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One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta is currently scheduled for a release with Netflix sometime in 2027, but has yet to nail down a more concrete release date or window as of this time. This new wave of behind the scenes videos for the second season kick off a new project that will likely lead to the reveal of when this third season is finally coming our way. With promotional materials for the franchise heating up once more, it’s time to start looking ahead to what could be coming our way in this new season.

One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta will be expanding its roles for some of the major players who debuted in the second season such as Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, Charithra Chandran as Princess Vivi, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefartari Cobra, Lera Abova as Nico Robin, and Joe Manganiello as Sir Crocodile (who has been steadily teasing his return for the past few months as well). Serving as the Straw Hats’ first major battle on the Grand Line, this could be a major turning point for the franchise.

What’s New for One Piece Season 3 on Netflix?

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One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta will also be introducing many new faces to the expanding cast with the introduction of this new region too such as Xolo Maridueña as Ace, Cole Escola as Bon Clay, Awdo Awdo as Mr. 1, Daisy Head as Miss Doublefinger, Emilio Sakraya as Koza, Omid Abtahi as Toto, Jamie Ward as Pell, and Nabeel Khan as Chaka revealed thus far. But there will likely be many other new faces revealed the closer we get to Season 3’s big debut in the coming months.

With the franchise revealing more behind the scenes information for the second season, it’s going to give fans the best look yet at how production has been thinking in their approach to it all. This is going to be very important heading into the third season as the future of the live-action series remains uncertain, but we’ll have to see how it shakes out soon enough. But what do you want to see from One Piece‘s live-action series next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.