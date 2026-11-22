A lost classic from the Kids WB! Saturday morning cartoons library is finally set to make its streaming debut after 23 long years, and it’s going to be available totally for free. Tubi has been making great strides in the past year especially to make Warner Bros. Animation classic library more accessible than it ever has been before, and that’s even more true thanks to the fact that all of these shows have been available for free on a rotational schedule that’s seen lots of shuffled releases.

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Tubi this Fall had kicked off a slate of releases for Kids WB! block fans that saw shows like Mucha Lucha and more return to streaming after being missing in action for basically decades outside of their initial home video releases or digital storefront purchases. But as November comes to an end and December 1st fast approaches, Tubi has revealed a new slate of streaming releases coming to the platform that notably includes the fan favorite, Xiaolin Showdown.

Xiaolin Showdown Comes to Tubi This December 2026

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

As Tubi announced on their official social media, Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, Mucha Lucha, and Beetlejuice will be leaving the platform on December 1st. But in their place will be new additions to the platform Xiaolin Showdown, Wacky Races, MAD, and Duck Dodgers. It’s also been revealed that a number of classic Cartoon Network movies and specials will be returning to the platform at the same time including Dexter’s Laboratory: Ego Trip, Ed, Edd n Eddy’s Jingle Jingle Jangle, Ed, Edd n Eddy’s Hanky Panky Hullabaloo, Ed, Edd n Eddy’s Big Picture Show, and Ed, Edd n Eddy’s Boo Haw Haw.

The full breakdown of new additions to Tubi on December 1st is as such:

Xiaolin Showdown

Wacky Races

MAD

Duck Dodgers

Dexter’s Laboratory: Ego Trip

Ed, Edd n Eddy’s Jingle Jingle Jangle

Ed, Edd n Eddy’s Hanky Panky Hullabaloo

Ed, Edd n Eddy’s Big Picture Show

Ed, Edd n Eddy’s Boo Haw Haw.

Why You Should Watch Xiaolin Showdown

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Kids WB! might not be as fondly remembered as other competing Saturday morning cartoon blocks at the time such as Fox Kids and One Saturday Mornings, but it had a lot of gems under its belt for action fans. Originally created by Christy Hui in 2003, the series introduced fans to a group of kids training in specialty martial arts fighting to protect mysterious artifacts known as the Shen Gong Wu. Episodes often had contests for these items with one Xiaolin warrior facing off an enemy, and often saw the items bounce back and forth between the sides.

The series had lots of fun action and often had an imaginative third act which saw multiple different types of contests take place that pit different skills against one another for these magical items. It led to episodes that really took fans by surprise, and three seasons that told a serialized story (before coming back for a reboot years later). Now that it’s coming to Tubi, it’s the perfect time to go back and see why it was so fun on Saturdays.

Are you going to check out Xiaolin Showdown now that it’s coming to Tubi? Where does it rank among your Kids WB! favorites? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.