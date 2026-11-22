There’s no denying that Solo Leveling is the most popular and influential webtoon and light novel series of all time. It also paved the path for the entire medium’s success across the globe, encouraging more animation studios to release webtoon adaptations. This is all thanks to the success of the anime adaptation by A-1 Pictures, as it became one of the biggest hits in history. Solo Leveling isn’t the first manhwa to get an anime adaptation, but no South Korean series pushed the medium to this level of global popularity as it did. Following the second season’s conclusion last year, the anime announced its sequel movie during this year’s Anime Expo.

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However, while fans await the anime’s return, its biggest competitor is also planning a huge comeback. Along with Solo Leveling, Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint is often considered just as globally renowned. The series has already confirmed an anime adaptation in 2024, and it’s already one of the most anticipated series right now. While the anime is currently under production, the webtoon is ongoing, and it’s all set to return with its anticipated second season.

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Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint will be released on November 24th, 2026. The official X handle of REDICE Studio only shared the Korean release date, along with a 30-second teaser. The first season of the webtoon went on a hiatus in May this year with the release of Chapter 311. The season ends on a huge cliffhanger, as it marks a major turning point in the series while stopping near the end of the Demon King Selection arc. The second season will kick off from where the story left off and wrap up the ongoing arc before moving on to the next one.

The webtoon has already adapted almost half of the web novel, so if the second season releases around the same number of chapters, then this will be the final season of the series. While the series is returning with a new season for Korean fans, the English platform Webtoon is also continuing to release the translations after several months. The serees went on a hiatus after the English release of Chapter 308 in June this year, but the next chapter was finally released on November 21st, 2026. We can expect the remaining two chapters to drop on the platform before the English debut of Season 2.

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Although it’s been more than two years since the anime adaptation was announced, fans still have no idea when it will be released. Previously, the anime was expected to debut in 2027, but a report by Com2uS’ website confirmed the wait will be longer than expected. While the report shared by Com2uS stated that the anime adaptation of ORV was slated for 2028, it hasn’t been officially confirmed by major distributors or production partners, leaving its status uncertain for now.

The anime was officially announced on July 7, 2024, at the Crunchyroll Industry Panel, which means the streaming platform for the anime has already been decided. ORV is expected to be a major hit after the anime debut, especially since it shares the same system trope, similar to the beloved action series, Solo Leveling.

Are you excited for the return of the Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint webtoon? What are your expectations for the second season?