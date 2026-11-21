Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball first made its debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine 42 long years ago, and the legendary series is still the biggest action icon in all of anime and manga after all this time. Dragon Ball wasn’t the first notable series that Toriyama made an impact with, but its inarguably the most notable project that Toriyama had ever produced. That’s even more the case all these decades later as the franchise is still inspiring new releases coming out to this very day.

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Dragon Ball first made its debut with Shonen Jump on November 20, 2984 in Japan, and through the over four decade stint of the franchise it’s become one of the most successful action anime and manga franchises of all time. It might have been a rather humble manga story that originally began with a young boy with a tail seeking out a group of magical wish granting items, but it has since exploded into a multiverse with god level fighters, multiple timelines, iconic transformations and more.

It’s Been 42 Years of Dragon Ball

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Dragon Ball introduced fans to a young boy with a monkey tail named Goku. Upon meeting a teen girl named Bulma searching for magical wish granting items known as the Dragon Balls, Goku had set out on an adventure that ended up being much bigger than fans could have ever expected at the time. It started out on a much smaller scope as Goku’s journey was more mystical at first. That was until he turned into a Giant Ape at the end of his first major adventure dealing with Emperor Pilaf. It turned into an entirely different series from there.

While Goku had an inkling for martial arts thanks to time spent with his grandfather Gohan, the series started to take on more of an action shape for the adventures moving forward. World tournaments, demons, rival fighters, assassins, androids and more began to appear, and it changed the world forever. Dragon Ball was never really the same as much like Goku continued to evolve in power and skill, the series around him began to change as well to encompass even bigger adventures and more thrilling battles. Almost as it to reflect Goku’s aging into adulthood.

Dragon Ball first really made waves in the United States with the second major iteration of the franchise. Known as Dragon Ball Z outside of Japan, this was the next major entry of Akira Toriyama’s story that really opened up the world from there. Taking matters out into space, it was revealed that Goku was actually from an alien race known as the Saiyans and had family members he had no idea about. But little did fans know at the time, Goku would eventually ascend into godhood by the time all of his stories would come to their end decades later.

What’s Next for Dragon Ball?

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As Dragon Ball continues to commemorate its 40th anniversary, fans are now seeing new projects make their way to screens such as the Dragon Ball Super: Beerus remake anime series, and brand new anime series Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol. Though Toriyama had initially ended Goku’s story following the Majin Buu arc, he would later return to introduce Gods, Angels, and even a full blown multiverse with Dragon Ball Super thereafter. And that’s really only scratching the surface of it all.

Akira Toriyama sadly passed away back in 2024, but the franchise has continued to go on in his absence. New releases such as Dragon Ball Daima were able to take his final ideas for the story and reveal a whole new adventure even after his death, and the Dragon Ball Super manga will hopefully be able to return to cap off its own story someday instead of being locked into its current hiatus. Regardless at what shape the future takes for the Dragon Ball franchise from here on out, it’s clear that it’s still going strong either way.

Dragon Ball is a rare franchise that has gone on for so many decades that its various iterations have introduced different generations of fans to different takes on Goku over the years. It’s been to such an extent that there’s a version of Goku available to fans of many different ages, and it’s sported a legacy that will continue to break through its limits for many more decades to come.

How do you feel about Dragon Ball’s legacy after 42 years later? What are some of your favorite moments over its tenure? What do you want to see from the future of it all? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.