Avatar: Seven Havens has ended its first season without some key bending styles seen in action, and thankfully the producers behind it all teases the ones missing in action still exist in the future of the series. Avatar: Seven Havens introduced a whole new generation of the franchise with its brand new story set over two hundred years following the end of The Legend of Korra, and that means the overall world of Bending has been changed throughout all of that time as well.

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With Avatar: Seven Havens Book One coming to an end, producers Sehaj Sethi and Ethan Spaulding participated in a Reddit AMA to answer all kinds of questions fans had about the series. This included the status of whether or not Lava or Metal Bending still exists in this world that’s 200 years out from its predecessor, and thankfully it’s confirmed that they do and we still might get a chance to see those styles in action in future seasons.

Avatar: Seven Havens Producers Confirms Lava Bending & Metal Bending Still Exist

Image Courtesy of Nickelodeon

When asked about the chances of potentially seeing Lava Bending in Avatar: Seven Havens‘ future, Spaulding confirmed that “Lava Bending has never left!” with Sethi further teasing, “You gotta keep watching!” As for the current status of Metal Bending, that had been much more in question given that one fan had noted how an Earth Bender moved the Earth under a piece of metal rather than the metal itself. But Spaulding confirmed that it still exists in the world 200 years later, but it’s just far more rare than seen in the other shows.

“Post Cataclysm, Metal Bending is an even more rare style, but it still survives,” Spaulding revealed. This did raise a lot of questions considering how Sand Bending had beens seen in Avatar: Seven Havens, and there’s still the wonder if any of the other sub-Bending categories would appear in the future. But with the producers confirming that these styles are still active even all these years in the future, it opens up the opportunity for more of that in future seasons. And that’s going to happen soon enough as more episodes are already on the way.

When Does Avatar: Seven Havens Season 2 Come Out?

Image Courtesy of Paramount+

It’s not clear if these styles will appear as soon as Avatar: Seven Havens‘ second season, but it’s even more likely now that Pavi has left Ellora in search of the other Havens in the future. As she unlocks more of her latent chakra powers in the coming seasons, it’s also possible that Pavi will be able to unlock all sorts of new sub-abilities too. Or meet others using these Bending styles. There might even more more sub-abilities that have yet to be seen that have developed after all this time.

Avatar: Seven Havens Season 2 is currently scheduled to kick off its run with Paramount+ beginning on May 21st next year with 13 episodes. They’ll be streaming with Paramount+ with a few episodes being offered each week from that point, and then will be followed by the release of Season 3 (which also has another 13 episodes) later in 2027. The series will then come to an end with its fourth season sometime after. Are you curious to see these missing Bending styles in Avatar: Seven Havens‘ future? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments.