Another major series has ended its run in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine after six years of serialization with the release of its final chapter, and it makes the 14th title coming to an end this year overall. It’s the final transitional phase for Shonen Jump for the year as a final batch of series are coming to their ends, and a few new titles are kicking off their own runs. And following the end of Kenta Shinohara’s Witch Watch last week, Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days has now come to an end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days has now officially come to an end with Shonen Jump with the release of Chapter 284, six years after it originally made its debut. The series has been in the midst of its final arc for the past year, so fans have been preparing to say goodbye to the series for quite some time. But with many more fans assuming it would end earlier this Summer, the story was able to take its time and reach a more conclusive finale than many other Shonen Jump titles get.

Sakamoto Days Ends in Shonen Jump After 6 Years With Chapter 284

Image Courtesy of Shueisha / Viz Media

Sakamoto Days comes to an end with the release of Chapter 284, and the series puts a final stamp on Taro Sakamoto’s journey overall. Following the final fight with X, the penultimate chapter of the series moved time ahead a year or so to the birth of the Sakamoto family’s next child. With the JAA being dismantled and assassins no longer being needed, Sakamoto starts a whole new group to take its place that uses non-lethal tactics for its takedowns instead in order to keep the power balance.

Sakamoto’s dream of turning his convenience store into a franchise has also worked with a chain of stores across the region, and the final chapter reveals how each of the survivors (both friends and former foes) have since gone on to live new lives that don’t focus on killing. It’s a bright future for everyone as the world finds a new era of peace after everything that’s happened, and it’s clear that Sakamoto has indeed had an impact on everyone he’s come across through his time as a deadly killer.

What’s Next for Shonen Jump?

Courtesy of Netflix

Though Sakamoto Days has now come to an end, thankfully it’s far from the end of the franchise on a whole. The anime is set to return to screens with Season 2 in January, and it’s already looking to keep up the hot streak. As for Shonen Jump, this is the 14th major title to come to an end this year but only the sixth series to end under its own terms without being cancelled. The number of titles that have ended in 2026 break down as such:

Otr of the Flame

Harukaze Mound

Gonron Egg

The Mage Next Door

Hero Girl and Demon Lord Call It Quits

Alien Headbutt

Kinato’s Magic

Drawn to the Fire

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo

Hima-ten!

Blue Box

The Elusive Samurai

Witch Watch

Sakamoto Days

With one new series still scheduled to make its debut next week following the return of two major creators that have started off their own new works, it likely means there will be one more series ended before 2026 comes to an end. But how are you feeling about Sakamoto Days coming to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.