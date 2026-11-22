A classic action series has surprisingly announced it’s coming back with a new anime revival to help celebrate its 15th anniversary. If you are of a certain age, you might have noticed how there have been many classic anime and manga franchises coming back with new anime adaptations. Revivals and reboots have led to a lot of nostalgic successes in the last few years, and that’s opened the doors to all sorts of new releases for fans to keep an eye out for. That’s the case for Aria the Scarlet Ammo too.

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The anime adaptation for Chugaku Akamatsu and Kobuichi’s Aria the Scarlet Ammo light novel series is now celebrating the 15th anniversary of its original anime debut, and Kadokawa has confirmed that the franchise is going all out for the occasion. Aria the Scarlet Ammo is returning with a new anime short scheduled to make its debut next year, and has revealed the first look at some of the new and returning faces fans will see in action with the revival.

New Aria the Scarlet Ammo Anime Short Announced for 15th Anniversary

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Officially titled Aria the Scarlet Ammo Corto, the new revival anime short is currently scheduled for a release next year. No concrete release date or potential international release plans have been announced as of this time, but it’s going to feature familiar faces behind the scenes. Original series writer Chugaku Akamatsu is overseeing the script together with the Kenji Saito with Yoshifumi Sasahara is directing the new revival at BELLNOX FILMS. It’s not a familiar production staff from the original series, but it will sound familiar.

Returning voice cast members announced to return for Aria the Scarlet Ammo Corto include the likes of Rie Kugimiya as Aria H. Kanzaki, Junji Majima as Kinji Toyama, Mikako Takahashi as Shirayuki Hotogi, Mariya Ise as Riko Mine, Kaori Ishihara as Reki, and Ayako Kawasumi as Jeanne d’Arc. New additions to the cast making their debut in this new revival short include Emiri Iwai as Lisa Ave du Ank, Miyari Nemoto as Minuet Holmes, and Anzu Haruno as Nemo Rinkarun. They can be seen in action with this first look poster you find above.

What Is Aria the Scarlet Ammo?

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Aria the Scarlet Ammo likely isn’t the first action series you think of when imagining all of the potential revivals and reboots that could be coming down the pipeline next, but it’s likely one of those 2010s anime gems that just shook loose in your memory. The series is set in a school where students are trained in a deadly martial art known as Butei that teaches them how to use various weapons and other assassin skills. When Toyama is attacked by an assassin setting out to kill Butei fighters, he’s soon saved by the prodigy Aria.

Aria the Scarlet Ammo technically ran for two seasons, but the second season was more of a spinoff story about a different character connected to Aria. So this is the first proper continuation of the anime since that first season came to an end in 2011. It’s a return from the 2010s wave of franchises, and we’re likely to get much more. How do you feel about Aria the Scarlet Ammo making its comeback? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.