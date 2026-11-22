Bleach Episode 62 features some of the most crucial moments in the entire series. The episode was originally released in Japan on December 20th, 2005, before getting its English release on September 8th, 2006. However, the English dub carried a subtle yet crucial change from the original version that forever ruined a major plot twist of the story. The debate centering around anime subs and dubs has been going on for decades, and there’s really no way to determine which is overall better. Many English-speaking fans find it easier to follow through with a story in a language they are familiar with rather than reading subtitles constantly.

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Anime from the 1990s and 2000s especially relied on English dub during TV broadcasts to attract more viewers in the West. Unfortunately, there have been many such cases where the dubs fail to capture the true essence of the story. This is also the case for Bleach, where the dub of Episode 62 changed a crucial moment between Gin and Rangiku. They’re two of the most beloved characters in the series, especially Gin, who became even more popular after the truth behind his actions came to light in the Fake Karakura Town. However, fans watching the dub missed a crucial hint that Episode 62 dropped before he bid farewell to Rangiku.

Bleach English Dub Changed Gin’s Apology to Rangiku

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The Soul Society Arc is often considered to be one of the best parts of the story, especially since this is when the series gets more intense. Bleach expands its world-building and introduces Sosuke Aizen as one of the most dangerous villains in the story. Along with Aizen, two Squad Captains also betrayed the Soul Society, including Gin Ichimaru. Initially portrayed as a villain, it wasn’t until the Fake Karakura Town that the series revealed Gin only wanted to defeat Aizen by any means necessary. He also wanted to get back the fragment of the Soul King Aizen stole from Rangiku.

During Episode 62, Rangiku tries to stop Gin from leaving Soul Society, but the Menos Grande from Hueco Mundo emits a light called Negacion that would seriously injure other Soul Reapers if they touch it. Gin quickly pushed her away so she wouldn’t get hurt, but also didn’t forget to taunt her that he didn’t mind being her prisoner for a little while longer. However, things actually became more interesting when he said, “Maybe next time.” This is completely different from the subbed version where he actually apologizes to her.

Gin also couldn’t hide the sorrow on his face, so saying, “I’m sorry,” actually made a lot more sense in that moment. The subbed version also puts into perspective that betraying Rangiku deeply hurt him, but there wasn’t another path he could’ve chosen. Not only that, but this scene also makes fans realize that Gin wasn’t always portrayed as a heartless snake. The hints were always there, which is all the more reason the plot twist was so heartbreaking yet exceptionally well-written.

Did you notice the difference between the Bleach sub and dub in Gin’s farewell to Rangiku? Do you think the change affected the emotional impact of the scene? Share your thoughts in the comments.