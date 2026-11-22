Crunchyroll‘s darkest anime of Fall 2026 has become a zombie anime with the ideal setup, complementing the series’ premise and making it even spookier and scarier. The zombie genre is famous across all forms of media, regardless of how it is presented. Many popular zombie anime have incorporated the genre as a comedic element. While they still feature spooky and scary elements, what the darkest anime of Fall 2026 is doing is arguably among the scariest portrayals yet. The Vermilion Mask emerged as a spooky anime thanks to its intriguing premise, in which a mask’s type determines the powers of its wearer.

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The series has deliberately portrayed the masks’ powers as dark and unsettling, establishing the anime’s overall tone. Now, in the latest episode, The Vermilion Mask Episode 7, the series has introduced a mask user with arguably one of the most terrifying powers, elevating its horror elements even further. It introduces the Mask of Necromancy, which allows its user to control the dead, as its name suggests. However, the new villain is not simply another mask user but also has a devastating plan, unleashing an apocalyptic zombie outbreak that transforms The Vermilion Mask into a zombie survival action thriller with horror elements.

Crunchyroll’s The Vermilion Mask Has the Perfect Setup to Become a Zombie Anime

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The Vermilion Mask Episode 7, titled “The Mask of Necromancy,” introduces a new character named Rinne, who strangely first appears in Peru’s dream before being revealed as the leader of the cult that worships the legendary mask maker Gaston. However, the episode later delivers a surprising revelation: Rinne is the user of the Mask of Necromancy, which is unveiled alongside two more striking details. The first is that this mask has a threat level of four, the same as the Mask of the Warrior God. While this alone is enough to shake Peru and his allies’ confidence in how they would deal with it, the second detail reveals that Rinne is the master of this mask.

This means that Rinne and the mask share the same thoughts and desires, with both seeking the same goal: the destruction of humanity. It is now evident that, through the Mask of Necromancy, Rinne plans to gain control over the dead, with the mask also possessing the strange ability to manipulate living humans, as seen with Akane, a woman somehow connected to Peru’s childhood. The setup for a horror scenario goes beyond what the series’ previous arcs have presented, and with several other elements in play, this new arc has the potential to become the perfect zombie anime.

While the dead coming back to life and attempting to recruit others into their cult is one of the fun elements that gives the series a zombie-like presence, the introduction of Mok Sharib adds another layer. Despite possessing a spooky mask ability that makes him seem like a ghost, he is comically afraid of zombies and ghosts, adding a much-needed element of humor to the series. All in all, The Vermilion Mask has been doing exceptionally well with each arc, and the newest one introduces a zombie premise that perfectly complements the series’ overall vibe. Crunchyroll’s darkest anime of Fall 2026 has transformed into something incredibly versatile, making it a series that everyone should definitely be watching.