The anime industry has arguably long been accused of being male-dominated, largely thanks to the success of numerous shonen anime that established the boy-oriented genre as a leading force in entertainment. However, while it has taken decades longer than other mediums, the anime industry is also evolving and embracing more modern elements, including female leads taking center stage.

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The year 2026 has been particularly notable in this regard, witnessing the emergence of several series featuring female leads, including masterpieces created by female authors. However, it is the female protagonists themselves who have made an epic impact, breaking the mold of a traditionally male-dominated industry. These three leads, each showcasing a different kind of strength and variety, prove just that.

3) Yamada/Tayama – Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You

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Yamada from Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You is the type of lead who rarely gets the spotlight. However, this anime proves that a laid-back yet demure female protagonist can work just as well. At the supermarket, Yamada is the sweet cashier whom Sasaki puts on a pedestal. However, her alternate personality, complete with a leather jacket and piercings, showcases an unmatched sense of coolness. In both aspects, she is a character who supports the male lead through her subtle gestures. However, that doesn’t mean she exists solely for Sasaki’s sake.

Yamada’s entire character feels incredibly real, as she deals with the everyday struggles one would expect from an ordinary person. Her support for Sasaki as Tayama, and the way she receives the same support in return, create a back-and-forth dynamic that feels genuine and soothing. In essence, her role as a female lead brings a sense of realism to the anime industry and broadens its horizons in a way that is very much needed.

2) Coco – Witch Hat Atelier

Image Courtesy of BUG Films

The magical seinen series Witch Hat Atelier challenges the notion that magical stories featuring witches are catered exclusively towards female audiences, or that witches only exist to amplify the presence of wizards. The series does this by presenting Coco as a compelling protagonist, with her love and curiosity for magic serving as the driving force behind her journey, which is filled with darkness and obstacles. What makes Coco such a delight to watch is her unwavering resolve to never give up and overcome every challenge.

This notion was previously dominated by male protagonists in the anime industry, who constantly embodied the never-give-up spirit, while female characters were often relegated to supporting roles. However, Coco fully embodies this aspect, presenting the famous never-give-up spirit and carrying the story into a new age, arguably better than most shonen anime protagonists of 2026. In doing so, she makes one of the strongest impacts on the traditionally male-dominated industry.

1) Sitara – Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia

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Women in political environments, even today in real life, are often frowned upon, and anime has followed this pattern for decades. This is what makes Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia such a refreshing series, as its entire premise revolves around a political revenge plot led by a female character, Sitara, who begins as a slave before setting her sights on the entire Mongol Empire. The series establishes this through Sitara’s experience of witnessing the death of her beloved family, who gave her everything despite their circumstances as slaves.

Swearing revenge on the Mongol Empire, whose tyranny was responsible for her family’s suffering, Sitara begins playing a political game with the aim of overthrowing the empire from within. However, that is easier said than done, and Sitara continues to face new challenges. It is astonishing to see her overcome each obstacle while remaining committed to her revenge, all while befriending another female character who becomes just as fascinating a lead as Sitara herself. Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia is truly one of the most revolutionary anime of 2026, proving through its female leads that women can take center stage and challenge the traditionally male-dominated anime industry.