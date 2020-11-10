My Hero Academia Cosplay Breathes Life into Fantasy Bakugo

✖

My Hero Academia has millions of fans backing it every step of the way, and the community likes to shower the franchise with gifts online. Whether we are talking fan-fiction or artwork, there are tons of fan-made works dedicated to My Hero Academia. Of course, that is to say nothing of all the cosplayers out there, and one such fan is earning all the praise for their take on Bakugo.

Over on Instagram, the user gyunikucosplay has been taking in all of the compliments for his Bakugo cosplay. The fan decided to honor one of the hero's lesser-known looks which came from a popular ending theme. After all, the fantasy reimagining of My Hero Academia still resonates with fans to this day, and Fantasy Bakugo is a key part of that world.

As such, gyuniku felt it was time to dress up like the hero. You can check out their look above in all of its barbarian glory. After all, Bakugo plays a rather savage warrior in this fantasy world, and this cosplay recreates his look without any fault.

The design shows Bakugo with perfectly spiked hair, and the blonde locks are impeccably styled in this shot. A neutral makeup palate pairs well with the look, and Bakugo is showing off his torso as usual. A cape is the only thing covering the fan's back, but they are rocking several armbands sourced from the anime. The look is then completed with grey jeans and a belted blade that make Bakugo look seriously savage.

Clearly, this take on Bakugo is impressive, and it shows how much attention to detail My Hero Academia fans put into cosplaying. This fan isn't alone in their efforts to embody the students of Class 1-A, and their careful adaptation is certainly worth praising.

What do you think about this fantastical cosplay? Does it suit Bakugo's style? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.