My Hero Academia Shares Tense Update on Bakugo

My Hero Academia's current war between the heroes and villains have been tough for every character across the board, and the newest chapter of the series shared a tense update on Katsuki Bakugo. Bakugo has been hurt just as badly as the other heroes when he jumped into the fight against Tomura Shigaraki alongside Izuku Midoriya in a previous chapter. But unlike Midoriya, Bakugo does not have One For All acting as a buffer to some of his more pressing damage. This seems to be the case with the newest update on his status.

The previous chapter of the series left My Hero Academia on a major cliffhanger as Gigantomachia and the League of Villains made their way to Tomura Shigaraki's side, and while Katsuki Bakugo was in trouble before now he's in an even worse situation as it was revealed that he was hit in his vitals by Shigaraki's attacks.

Chapter 290 of the series picks up immediately after the previous cliffhanger as Gigantomachia quickly shifts the fight between the heroes and villains. With one swift strike, Gigantomachia quickly saves Shigaraki and he's reunited with the League of Villains. But while the heroes prepare for a counterattack of any kind, Bakugo's trying his best to stay in the fight as well.

Iida manages to save Bakugo from being hit by this first strike on Gigantomachia, but Bakugo refuses to be held up by him. While it's confirmed that he's still conscious after taking so many hits from Shigaraki, Iida reveals that Bakugo's still in a critical condition as he's been hit in the vitals. But Bakugo refuses to give up as he believes he needs to achieve "absolute victory."

But as the battle shifts focus to Dabi and the Todoroki family, it's clear that Bakugo won't be in the middle of the fight anymore. My Hero Academia is quickly reaching the end of the conflict for both sides, and Bakugo won't be the only one worse for wear when it's all over. But what do you think of this newest Bakugo update?

