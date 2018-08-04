‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Discover One Hero’s Sticky Secret

My Hero Academia knows how to plant surprises, and fans are never sure when they’ll come across their next gift. Over the years, Kohei Horikoshi has caught his fans off-guard more than once, and it seems the artist did it again.

After all, one of the heroes in Class 1-A has a secret, and it is definitely on the sticky side. Just, you should know it has nothing to do with Mineta though.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on social media, fans have congregated now that one costumed secret has come to light. Thanks to Sero, the anime fandom is learned how clever My Hero Academia is, and it is all thanks to his helmet.

Is it me or his helmet is a fucking sticky tape dispenser lmao pic.twitter.com/nms79YUQ9n — Bloo (@Bloodyredstar) August 1, 2018

You know, the one that looks exactly like a tape dispenser!

Yes, that’s right. When Sero got an upgraded costume in the anime’s latest season, it came with an appropriate update. Not only does the student have tape dispenser accessories on his shoulders, but his helmet is one too.

As you can see above, the tape dispenser is easy to make out when Sero’s face plate isn’t blacked out. Usually, the gear has reflective paneling, but Sero can make it translucent. He did so in My Hero Academia last week, and the move helped fans realize what his helmet was modeled after.

Of course, the design choice is a clever one thanks to the boy’s Quirk. Sero is known as the tape hero as he can expel a tape-like substance from his joints. The sticky tape Sero makes allows him to swing like Spider-Man and attack whilst on the move. So, it only makes sense that Sero — a living tape dispenser — would wear such a tool. It just happens that his helmet was the go-to place for the design.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Which costume from Class 1-A is your favorite so far? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!