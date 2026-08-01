Bungo Stray Dogs Shuts Down Major Project While Fans Wait on Season 6

Bungo Stray Dogs is one of the biggest anime franchises now going today, but unfortunately it has shut down a major project while fans are waiting on the next major season of the series. The anime adaptation for Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa’s original manga series has been a big hit ever since it made its debut ten years ago, and has been so successful that it’s continued with five full seasons of the TV series and feature film. But unfortunately as of this time, there’s yet to be any word on what’s coming next.

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Bungo Stray Dogs just got hit with another major roadblock, unfortunately, as the franchise has ended a major project due to the sudden closure of a studio. Bungo Stray Dogs: Tales of the Lost has announced on social media that the mobile game has officially ended its service as of July 31st due to the closure of the studio behind it all, “Due to the closure of Ambition Co., Ltd., the company operating this app, service for ‘Bungo Stray Dogs: Tales of the Lost’ ended on July 31, 2026.”

Bungo Stray Dogs Shuts Down Major Game Release

Courtesy of Ambition / Kadokawa

With developer Ambition closing suddenly, Bungo Stray Dogs: Tales of the Lost has also completely shut down its service and even the original website behind the game. It first hit mobile platforms back in 2017 (and was later released in English in 2018) and showcased all sorts of new stories that fans have not seen in the anime or manga. But it seems that despite all of the support it had gotten from fans, the game was subsequently shut down with no refunds sent for unused purchased currency.

The game was under Crunchyroll’s licensing and publishing umbrella for its first two years of English language release until Crunchyroll left the game in 2020. Then with Ambition fully taking over in the years that followed, unfortunately this is as far as the game had gone before its ultimate cancellation. This does raise all sorts of questions about the future of the anime franchise itself as fans are still waiting on news of its future now that it’s celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Is Bungo Stray Dogs Getting Season 6?

Courtesy of Bones

It’s been three years since the end of Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5, and unfortunately no word has been revealed as to whether or not it will continue with a new season as of the time of this writing. There is some hope of that happening soon enough, however, as Crunchyroll will be hosting a special panel for Bungo Stray Dogs to celebrate its tenth anniversary with producer Chiaki Kurakane and Atsushi voice actor Yuto Uemura in attendance. That would be the perfect time to reveal any potential plans for the franchise’s future.

Until then, you can now find all five seasons and feature film for the Bungo Stray Dogs franchise now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime. You can also find new episodes of the official spinoff series, Bungo Stray Dogs WAN!, streaming with the platform as well. The second season of the series officially kicked off its run as part of the Summer 2026 schedule, and new episodes of the English dub are now available.