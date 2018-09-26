‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals What The World Thinks Of Endeavor

My Hero Academia stands as one of anime’s most popular titles, but that does not mean its characters enjoy the same status. Izuku may be a fan-favorite hero, but there are others who don’t rank up as high. And, thanks to the anime’s most recent episode, fans just learned a lot about Endeavor’s public reputation.

As you might have guessed, Enji Todoroki doesn’t have the greatest image.

Over the weekend, My Hero Academia posted its latest episode, and it gave out tons of new information. Not only did fans meet the big baddie of season four, but it also detailed new facts about Endeavor. With All Might forced to retire, the Hero Society has been thrown into chaos, and it doesn’t sound like the public has too much faith in Endeavor.

As the episode reveals, the public shows its insecurity over Endeavor through the web. My Hero Academia gives fans an inside-look at this as an auto-population form for Moogle (or Google) is revealed. A series of most-asked questions about Endeavor are shown, and they aren’t that encouraging. You can check out the offending list below:

Endeavor hero

Endeavor hate

Endeavor scary

Endeavor resolved cases

Endeavor hot

Endeavor children

Looking at this most-used search terms, Endeavor seems to pull more than a few negative posts. There is no way All Might got enough searches about him being scary to auto-populate a search engine, but Endeavor is a special kind of guy. The newly crowned No. 1 Hero doesn’t have the approachable nature All Might did, and their charisma doesn’t match at all. Now, the world has to adjust to the reality of Japan’s new No. 1 Hero, and netizens are not sure whether they want to do that or not.

So, do you think this reputation is warranted? Or is Endeavor getting shafted by the public? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.