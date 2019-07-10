My Hero Academia Receives Big Love from Khalid, BTS, and More

My Hero Academia is at the top of its game, and the anime industry has paid close attention. The shonen series has become a hit with fans all over the world with millions supporting the show, and it seems celebrities are no different. After all, My Hero Academia has racked up some famous fans, and netizens were reminded as much over the last week.

Taking to Reddit, fans of My Hero Academia gathered when a post from singer Khalid caught their eye. The rising star commented on a tweet posted by a fan which featured him in an All Might t-shirt.

“I love My Hero Academia,” the singer wrote before adding some heart emojis to the text.

Of course, fans were quick to show their support to Khalid as they shared their own love for All Might. After all, My Hero Academia has a solid legion of fans which means Khalid is in great company. In fact, the singer is in company with other celebrities, and one of them happens to have a connection to Khalid.

Yes, that’s right all you K-pop fans. Khalid’s tie to BTS goes beyond music; Both groups have a love for My Hero Academia, and Kim Taehyung proved as much.

Not long ago, fans of BTS were surprised when a behind-the-scenes video of the mega group went live. It was there fans saw how the members of BTS relax before shows, and Taehyung was seen getting makeup done while watching an episode of My Hero Academia. Now, it seems the singer can share his PLUS ULTRA love of All Might with Khalid, and it won’t be long before other celebrities rally their fans to support the Symbol of Peace too.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.