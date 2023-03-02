Viral My Hero Academia Cosplay Introduces Ochaco Twin IRL

My Hero Academia has a lot of heroes, and honestly? The majority of them look cool as hell. The designs creator Kohei Horikoshi made for the manga are some of the best we've seen in superheroes for ages. Of course, this statement applies to all our heroes-in-training like Deku and Bakugo. And now, one fan is going viral thanks to their take on Ochaco.

As you can see below, the piece comes courtesy from Instagram's RikkaBlurhound. The user has done a slew of cosplayers in the past from series like Genshin Impact and beyond. But right now, their take on Uravity has the fandom geeking out.

Clearly, their take on the heroine is second to none given what we can see in their photoshoot. From their pink cheeks to their styled hair, this fan has managed to become Ochaco's twin in real life. They've even got the heroine's trademark grin nailed, and at this point, we would not be surprised if they could actually manipulate gravity.

As you may have guessed, the fandom is loving this take on Ochaco, so this is another win for My Hero Academia fandom. The community has some of the best cosplays in the game. So if you want to see more looks from RikkaBlurhound, you can find their Instagram here. And as for Ochaco, you can find the heroine's manga weekly on Shonen Jump's app or Manga Plus while My Hero Academia season six finishes up its last arc this month.

