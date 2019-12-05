My Hero Academia Casts Hawks’ Voice Actor

If you keep up with My Hero Academia in every way, then you know the anime is on the cusp of a major introduction. The fourth season is busy with a band of Yakuza at the moment, but Izuku will not be tied up forever. Before long, the aspiring hero will learn more about the Pro Hero world when a set of new rankings are put out. Such an event will usher in heroes fans have never met before, and it seems like one of them just found their voice actor.

Over on Twitter, a slew of reports went live from Japan. The announcement came not long after the premiere of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising went down. The movie included a peek at Hawks, one of Japan’s top-rated heroes. Given his place in the film, Toho Studios needed to cast someone to play Hawks, and it turns out Yuichi Nakamura has been tasked with the gig.

And if all of the reactions are true, then Nakamura does a standout job bringing Hawks to life.

For now, there is little know about the Pro Hero’s work in the new My Hero Academia film, but fans know Hawks has a lot to do. In the manga, the hero is introduced as a prodigal talent who clashes with icons like Endeavor. As the manga goes on, they are introduced to a more complex version of Hawks. Now, fans are eager to hear how Nakamura handles the hero for themselves, and they are hoping Hawks became another standout role for the actor.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.