‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals One Hilariously Heroic Job

When you live in a world of superheroes, things you once saw as impossible can become a reality. My Hero Academia has shown what those turnarounds can look like, and it seems another was added to the list.

So, if you really don’t want to be a Pro Hero, it turns out you can become a Pro Victim instead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the latest episode of My Hero Academia, fans were given a look into the Provisional Hero License exam’s second half. Tasked with a rescue operation, the students of Class 1-A were told they needed to participate in a rescue simulation, but it would feel more real than not. After all, the team behind the exam went so far as to bring in a company that specializes in training crisis actors for such tests.

“They are people who have undergone training to be professional people-in-need-of-rescue and are in high demand right now. The ‘Help Us Company’ or ‘H.U.C.’ for short,” the exam’s proctor explains after telling the students they’re meant to rescue real people.

“It’s one adapted to this world where heroes are so popular,” Mashirao Ojiro notes when Sero questions the outlandish job. And, as the proctor continues, fans learn why the actors are in high demand.

“The people of the H.U.C. have dressed up as injured victims and are on standby throughout the disaster site. We will now have you all carry out their rescue.”

With Pro Heroes being so visible, the requirements needed to vet them are understandably involved. The emergence of the League of Villains has only doubled them, and All Might’s retirement has made many wonder about the state of superheroes. If society wants to uphold its use of Pro Heroes, it needs to prove heroes are still valuable by letting only the best of the best get approved. So, in order to make sure that happens, each license exam has to be a thorough and lifelike as possible.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, although he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero, All Might, and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

So, when do you think we’ll get an episode delving into Pro Hero insurance policies? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!