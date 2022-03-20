My Hero Academia Confirms Its Anime’s Next Big Event

My Hero Academia will be back on the air this fall, and season six has a lot to live up to. In the wake of season five’s so-so finale, Izuku Midoriya has the weight of the world on his shoulders. Bones promises to make things up to fans with its new season, and Anime Japan will hopefully assuage those fears.

The update comes just ahead of Anime Japan overseas. My Hero Academia will attend the event in a matter of days, and fans are certainly hopeful the anime will drop more of its artwork at Anime Japan. A trailer would be the stuff of dreams, but if this March event cannot deliver, another one is coming in July.

My Hero Academia HERO FES 2022 Event to be held on July 24! 🎉



According to a new update from the anime’s team, My Hero Academia will host its annual Hero Fes in a few months. The event is schedule to go down on July 24. At this point, we know little about what the event will cover, but Hero Fes has traditionally doled out new anime promos for fans.

Of course, its July date means Hero Fes will take place closer to season six’s premiere. My Hero Academia is expected to return to the air this fall, so an October release date is pretty likely. Given how close the two events are, fans are hoping Hero Fes 2022 will release a full-blown trailer for season six while Anime Japan gives us a little taste of what’s to come.

After all, fans may be eager to see the show’s new season, but they would rather Bones take its time with its animation. The studio stumbled into some criticism in season five because of its stale animation, but My Hero Academia season six will give Bones plenty of opportunities to shake things up. After all, season six will contain the series’ biggest battle to date, and Hero Fes 2022 will be tasked with hyping the raid to fans.

What do you want to see from this big anime event? Are you hyped for My Hero Academia season six? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.