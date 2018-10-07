‘My Hero Academia’ Goes Viral Thanks To These Cute Cosplayers

It doesn’t take a lot for My Hero Academia to trend given how popular it is, but there are some posts that go above and beyond. Izuku Midoriya is the kind of superhero who pulls people in, and a new video has proven there’s only one thing better than Deku.

And what could that be? Well, how about a mini Deku and an even smaller Todoroki?

Over on Twitter, fans were treated to a video showing the perfect viral storm. As you can see below, the clip shows two kids dressed up as the My Hero Academiaff favorites, and they are all kinds of cute.

Q COISA MAIS FOFAS MEU DEUSO Alguém que adotar crianças e cria cmg ? pic.twitter.com/9k1GsaTGCK — Yumi ♥️ (@BBdosYaoi) October 5, 2018

The video, which has since been shared nearly 80k times, perfectly embodies the spirit of the anime heroes. To the left, fans can see Todoroki keeping his composure as he holds hands with their guardian. On the other hand, Izuku is getting ahead of himself as he skips down the street, and it is only thanks to the adult’s quick-thinking that he does not fall.

So, if that scene sounds familiar to you, it should. After all, anime fanatics will remember how likely Izuku is to trip over himself. In season one, Izuku found himself falling over his feet when he first walked into U.A. Academy for his entrance exam. The poor boy would have face-planted if it were not for Ochaco holding him up with her quirk, and it looks like the hero’s cosplayers cannot escape that kind of clumsiness either.

So, do you think this cosplay troupe defines parenting goals? Do you know where we can find a pint-sized Bakugo to add to the group? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.