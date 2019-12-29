My Hero Academia Fans Are Praising the Anime’s Latest LGBTQ Moment

My Hero Academia kept fans busy this weekend with a new episode. At last, the League of Villains began their pushback against Overhaul and the Yakuza following a raid which left one of their own dead. Weeks ago, fans watched as Magne was brutally killed by Overhaul, and it seems Twice has yet to get over the ordeal. The baddie is as defensive of Magne as ever, and Twice got the chance to prove as much during the anime’s latest episode.

For those who watched the My Hero Academia episode, they will know Twice and Toga make their appearance before Overhaul at one point. The pair want to get in good with the Yakuza leader in order to double-cross him down the line. It is there Overhaul tells the two he didn’t want to kill Magne, but the apology infuriated Twice.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After all, Magne would not appreciate being called by the incorrect pronouns, and fans are fully staining the villains after they stood up for their late teammate’s transgender identity.

“You mean her,” Twice reminds Overhaul with an edge in his voice.

“Please don’t make that mistake again,” Toga adds.

For audiences, this reminder was a welcomed gift. Magne has been openly transgender in the canon since she debuted, but My Hero Academia hasn’t always been great with how it represented that. Now, Twice and Toga are here to enforce their late friend’s legacy, and they will stand up to anyone who erases Magne’s identity for whatever reason.

Did you appreciate these recent scene…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia also launched its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.