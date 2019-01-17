‘My Hero Academia’ Gets Viral Live-Action Remix With ‘My Hood Academia’

My Hero Academia has a bright future ahead of it, and the shonen title knows it. With a popular manga and anime under its belt, the series is hard to miss these days, and it is slated to get a live-action adaptation from Hollywood at some point.

Still, there is a ways to go before Los Angeles is ready to embrace its Quirks, so one Youtuber decided to give Class 1-A one viral makeover.

Not long ago, a channel known as King Vader went PLUS ULTRA when it posted a live-action adaptation of My Hero Academia. The parody piece clocks in at four minutes, and fans are buzzing about “My Hood Academia” without shame. After all, the film has clocked in nearly three million views, and there is no end in sight.

“A normal day in U.A for young Midoriya & his friends until they stumble across Kacchan who’s in a horrible mood and decides to pick a fight with deku. deku is at his boiling point he refuses to allow kacchan to continue to treat him like a punching bag… what he does next shocks everyone,” the video’s description reads… and it is right. There is no way anyone was prepared for what Izuku did after he got roasted by his former friend.

What does he do? Well, it has everything to do with dancing. The video shows the kids of Class 1-A getting down to a dance off as Izuku and Bakugo take things up a notch. A slew of viral dances are used as the pair fight each other using the power of dance, but they do not go it alone. From Iida to Kirishima, the duo are joined on the dance floor by their classmates, but things take a turn with an unexpected baddie shows up wearing the face of one Monkey D. Luffy.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.