My Hero Academia Controversy Sparks Debate Over Trashing Manga

To say things are messy in the My Hero Academia fandom would be putting things real lightly. In the last week, the fandom was shaken pretty roughly when the series’ new chapter went live. The update revealed new info about the doctor working with All For One, but his true identity left fans irate. Now, it seems the fandom is delving into fights left and right, but one has caught serious heat on social media.

The issue? Well, it comes down to respecting manga. In the wake of the controversy, fans disappointed with My Hero Academia aren’t afraid to show their displeasure. That means a slew of videos have flooded online of fans throwing away their manga, and the act has rubbed even the most upset readers the wrong way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the argument sparked after a video went viral of a fan throwing My Hero Academia away. A fan shared footage of them tossing several manga volumes away, and the U.K. editions do not come cheap. They can cost upwards of $20 depending on their release date, but some fans felt the act was disrespectful.

I swear if the person who are throwing these mangas for “clout”,,, imma fight you,, they are expensive and they should be taken care of,, throwing them is disrespectful just give them to someone if u don’t want it smhpic.twitter.com/1CU3t7OuhR — deep (@incorrectmina) February 5, 2020

“I swear if the person who are throwing these mangas for “clout”,,, imma fight you,, they are expensive and they should be taken care of,, throwing them is disrespectful just give them to someone if u don’t want it,” a fan called incorrectmina shared.

Their post was seconded by plenty of fans, but others were quick to defend the person who posted the video. Not only did the user admit they had no regrets tossing their volumes, but others said it was totally up to them to choose how to react. The controversy sparked by My Hero Academia isn’t a trivial one; The issue has brought up sensitive topics such as war crimes, racial divides, and other traumas. If the only way to deal is by throwing your manga collection away, well – that is totally within their rights whether others like it or not.

What do you make of this growing controversy? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.