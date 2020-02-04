Fans React To My Hero Academia China Ban

My Hero Academia is facing an entirely new challenge and it isn't coming from the likes of Overhaul or the Paranormal Liberation Front, but rather from the real life nation of China. Following a new character introduction that brings us a doctor responsible for the creation of the Nomu, Dr. Ujiko, aka Maruta Shiga, has a real name that has ruffled the feathers of many in China. The name itself of "Maruta Shiga" was a codename used by Japanese soldiers during World War 2 in relation to human experimentation, which resulted in the deaths of many Chinese and Korean citizens.

Though Kohei Horikoshi has pledged to change the name of the mad doctor, it seemingly wasn't enough to stop China from banning the series entirely from being read or experienced by its civilians. Now, My Hero Academia fans are taking to social media and expressing their thoughts on the recent ban, and what this could potentially mean for the future of the franchise.

