‘My Hero Academia’ Announces New Light Novel

My Hero Academia is busy with its on-going arc and upcoming anime season, but the series is not taking things easy. A brand-new report has gone live confirming a new light novel is on the way, and it’ll give fans an inside look at a previous arc.

So, if you want to know more about the Cultural Festival arc, then you’re in for a treat.

According to Shueisha, the publisher will be rolling out a new light novel for My Hero Academia. The untitled book will be the fourth of the series with author Anri Yoshi overseeing the project with franchise creator Kohei Horikoshi.

You can read up on the light novel’s description below:

“The time for the U.A. Academy’s Cultural Festival has arrived! Not only will Deku and the rest of Class A be featured, but Class B’s stage play and Beauty Pageant will also be delved upon! There will also be other chapters centered on the Cultural Festival!”

At this time, there is no word on whether this light novel will be translated into English or licensed in the U.S. ComicBook.com will keep you all updated as pre-order information for this novel goes public.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

