Here’s The Embarrassing Way ‘My Hero Academia’ Almost Killed Eraserhead

My Hero Academia knows all the inside secrets of being a superhero. The title has become one of the world’s top superhero series because of its imaginative world, and its pros have undertaken some serious missions.

However, it doesn’t look like Pro Heroes can be on their top game all the time. Even Eraserhead stumbles, and a rather surprising hero just picked the underground pro back up.

Or, rather, a vigilante.

Recently, the new chapter of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes went live, and it followed a rather surprising save. Fans watched as Koichi undertook a job distracting a 10-armed baddie, and Eraserhead got involved by the end. The older hero managed to secure the villain when his capture scarf, but he took a real bad hit when his opponent sprouted an extra arm.

As you can see here, the new chapter ends with Eraserhead in a pinch, and he’s unsure if he will survive the rogue villain’s next attack.

“Surviving this would be optimal,” Eraserhead thinks, “but my body’s not moving.”

Just before the drugged-out baddie can land his final blow, it is Koichi who comes out to save Eraserhead. The older man is left shocked as the unregistered hero dives before him, raising a palm to fire off a repulser blast. The chapter ends just before fans see how the save goes, but the fact Koichi stepped between Eraserhead and the villain is telling enough. The vigilante is far from a flaky wannabe hero, and Eraserhead is going to have to find a way to thank the boy before this is all ends. After all, Eraserhead did get one-shotted by the villain’s hidden tentacles, and there is no good way to brush over an embarrassing oversight like that.

