Cancelled Shonen Jump’s Anime Revival Confirmed Huge Blunder By Publisher

Almost eight years after its cancellation, a forgotten Shonen Jump will be returning with its anime revival this year. Black Torch, written and illustrated by Tsuyoshi Takaki, was serialized in the Jump SQ magazine of Shueisha from 2016 to 2018. The creator is praised for several manga series and one-shots, including Heart Gear and Rose Guns Days Sorrowful Cross Knife, with Shonen Jump+, Jump SQ One, and more Shueisha magazines. The anime announcement shocked Shonen Jump readers, especially after the way the manga was cancelled due to poor sales and viewership. Nonetheless, the story is promising enough to be reintroduced in another medium, even after all these years.

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The anime is being produced by 100studio and will be directed by Kei Kamabaki, the director behind Quality Assurance in Another World. The series is all set to premiere on July 4th, 2026, as part of the Summer 2026 lineup. As the release date draws near, the official X handle of the anime reveals three new characters and their voice actors: Toshimasa Azuma (Oya Tsuji), Banjuro Tokieda (Hideyuki Otsuka), and Toko Kusumi (Yuko Kaida). All these characters will have a crucial role in the story, especially Toshimasa, the grandfather of the protagonist.

What Is Black Torch About?

Image Courtesy of 100Studio

The series is praised for its unique supernatural themes, intense action, and even character development despite being a short manga series. 2026 marks the 10th anniversary of the manga, and while the series doesn’t have a wide fanbase among new readers, the trailer looks promising enough to keep viewers hooked. The story centers around Jiro Azuma, a 17-year-old boy shunned by others for his ability to speak with animals, who tries to live a peaceful life with his grandfather.

Despite his attempts to lead a peaceful life, he keeps running into trouble, much to his grandfather’s disappointment, who wants the boy to live up to the Azuma family name. The Azuma family is a long-standing shinobi clan, and as a direct descendant, Jiro knew he was different from others from the beginning.

After witnessing the state the cat is in, he brings it to his house, only to discover the cat is actually a demonic spirit known as a mononoke that has long been at war with humanity. Following the fated encounter, Jiro’s life took a drastic turn as he was plunged into a battle with supernatural beings.

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