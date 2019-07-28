My Hero Academia Stars Reveal Mirio’s Key Feature, Captain America Similarities

My Hero Academia has a solid cast of core characters, but that doesn’t mean the series is stuck in its ways. With every new arcs comes brand-new characters, and Mirio is one of those gems. By the time season four debuts, fans will be ready to love the cheery hero, and the cast of My Hero Academia is already enamored.

Oh and if you happen to be a fan of Captain America, then listen up! One of the stars of My Hero Academia is ready to compare Mirio to Brooklyn’s best hero without any worry.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, ComicBook.com got to speak with the English cast of My My Hero Academia at Anime Expo 2019. It was there Ricco Fajardo opened up about Mirio and revealed the key feature of his PLUS ULTRA character.

“I’m such a sucker for the, the kind of hardworking kid because it shows him constantly failing at the exams, his clothes keep falling off, you know,” the actor said.

“He’s been trying to use these powers and he’s not very good at them. People have told him to his face like, your power sucks. It’s not good and you can hurt yourself really bad, so don’t do it. His parents and everyone were like, “No, stop. Like don’t do it.””

For Fajardo, the actor believes Mirio’s real grit comes in his perseverance. Mirio might fall down fifty times but stand up fifty-one in order to keep his dream going. His inability to stay down is what makes Mirio the greatest hero to Fajardo, and he is not the only hero in the world who benefits from such an attitude. Steve Rogers boasts a similar tenacity, and the voice of Overhaul had no qualms comparing Mirio to Captain America under the circumstances.

“Mirio is Steve Rogers, man,” Kellen Goff said. “Mirio would be worthy of Mjölnir, easy.”

So, do you think Mirio and Steve would get along well…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.