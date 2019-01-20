‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Vote On Its Most Brutal Quirk

My Hero Academia has brought about dozens of high-powered quirks, and franchise knows it has some intense powers backing it. Now, fans are getting together to decide on which quirk is the most brutal, and audiences are going to task over the war.

Over on Reddit, a fan got the debate going when they shared their ranking of the quirks. My Hero Academia has got some explosively gnarly powers under its review, but All For One came in front with this list.

You can check out the full list below:

All For One

Gigantomachia

Overhaul

Todoroki

Muscular

Dabi

Shaigaraki

Rappa

Stain

Endeavor

Of course, fans were quick to sound off on their own entries. Aside from shifting around the order, manga readers were quick to add in fighters like High End to the list. After all, the enhanced Nomu got real gory when it attacked Endeavor a few chapters back, and its combined quirks make it a definite threat.

Still, the original list does pay homage to some true powerhouses. All For One is a given thanks to his yet-known number of quirks, but Gigantomachia is another baddie with some serious power. The towering villain destroyed an entire mountain with an attack, and his full power has yet to be revealed.

Of the list, fans were curious to see All Might and Izuku missing from the list. One For All might not be as flashy as Endeavor’s quirk per say, but it can dole out some truly brutal damage. The only thing keeping it from the fan-voted list is likely its restrained usage, but netizens have little doubt the super power could do damage as serious as All For One and then some.

which of this powers would you want to avoid the most…?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.