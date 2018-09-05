‘My Hero Academia’ Spoilers Tease All For One’s Return

Like any good villain, All For One isn’t down for the count just because he’s in jail. My Hero Academia hasn’t forgotten the big baddie just yet, and it seems the anime is ready to revisit the guy sooner rather than later.

Recently, Weekly Shonen Jump shared its new issue, and it contained a synopsis for My Hero Academia‘s next episode. Titled “It’s About That Quirk Of Yours”, the episode is set to show a big fight between Izuku and Bakugo.

Oh, and All For One will make a brief appearance as well.

According to the synopsis’ spoilers, My Hero Academia will bring back the baddie thanks to All Might. “This week’s All Might [and] All For One’s confrontation! All Might visits One For All who’s currently confined in a special jail,” the synopsis reads. (via aitaikimochii)

“This is the first time they are seeing each other again after the intense battle prior. What will All Might say!?”

Naturally, fans are eager to see how All For One is faring in prison, and All Might’s mysterious visit already has audiences on edge. After all, the former No. 1 Hero has a lot of baggage when it comes to All For One, and it’s hard imagining the guy visiting the villain after All For One killed his mentor. Still, it seems All Might is ready to face his past, and readers of My Hero Academia know what is about to go down.

In the manga, the visit is a very brief one, and it sees All Might confront his worst fear. The hero reveals he wants to settle their personal matters now that All For One cannot run away, but fans are not made privy to everything the pair discuss. So, here’s to hoping the anime makes the encounter more transparent for fans.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.