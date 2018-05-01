Did ‘My Hero Academia’ Reveal [SPOILER] Is Dead?

If you haven’t heard, My Hero Academia is back, and the show is better than ever. The anime debuted its latest season last month, and My Hero Academia has kept fans impressed since. Over the weekend, the show dropped an episode which many are say is its best yet, and the gritty update took audiences by surprise when it hinted at the deaths of two favorite heroes.

So, obviously, spoilers below!

My Hero Academia‘s latest episode is a big one to swallow. The update follows the students of UA Academy as they come under attack by the Vanguard Action Squad. The villains are on a mission to bolster the League of Villains, and the pros tasked responsible for protecting the heroes have a hard time keeping track of their charges. In fact, the episode leaves fans hanging on the idea that Ragdoll might be dead, but she isn’t alone.

No, the fact that the episode shows a villain eating Mezo Shoji’s arm does not bode well for the student at all.

During the episode, fans are teased about Ragdoll and her tragic fate. The hyperactive hero is one part of the Pussycats, the mountain rescue heroes who agreed to oversee the training of UA Academy’s hero students. The seemed to disappear without a trace in the anime, and the Vanguard villains hinted at her demise by showing the aftermath of whatever happened to hear. The scene was coated in blood and upturned earth, giving fans a glimpse at what might have been Ragdoll’s final moments.

As for Shoji, his dismembered hand is definitely a point for concern. A crazed villain in a straightjacket was found cooing over the limb as he called its blood delicious, a fact that left Todoroki and Bakugo more than concerned. So, you can see why anime-only fans are a bit nervous about these characters’ status, but their worry is premature.

Manga readers will know what has happened to both Ragdoll and Shoji. The pro hero is severely injured during the ambush as she apparently comes under attack by a Nomu. Ragdoll is then taken hostage by the League of Villains and comes face-to-face with All For One. As for Shoji, the student may lose one of his arms, but he has plenty to spare given his tentacle Quirk. He definitely loses a good bit of blood from the attack, but Shoji pulls out alive and helps Fumikage Tokoyami after they are assaulted.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

What did you think about this tense scene in My Hero Academia's latest episode?