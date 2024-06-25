My Hero Academia Actor Sparks Backlash Over 'Inconsiderate' Post About Women

Today, a member of the My Hero Academia alumni is in headlines for the worst of reasons. Junji Majima, a voice actor who starred in My Hero Academia as Koku Hanabata, has found himself in water over recent comments he posted about women. Now, the actor has posted a full apology for his "inconsiderate" words.

For those needing context, the situation began on June 20 as Majima took to social media. It was there the voice actor said he was frustrated after a run-in on the train. While running errands, Majima said he got on a train and took an available seat next to a woman who then promptly moved to sit somewhere else. This incident was repeated on Majima's next train, and the actor said the whole ordeal left him feeling bad.

It didn't take long for the actor's post to go viral in Japan as netizens pointed out a key fact about public transport overseas. Sadly, sexual harassment happens everywhere, and public transportation in Japan is a hotbed of activity. It is so bad that phones sold in Japan cannot silence their camera shudder sounds to prevent users from taking photos of others. Whether young or old, women in Japan know to protect themselves against sexual harassment, and one way to do so is distancing yourself from others.

After Majima's post went viral, the actor posted a full apology for his "thoughtless" post. "I would like to sincerely apologize for causing discomfort and for the great inconvenience anyone felt from my careless comment," the actor wrote.

"As you can pointed out, it is true that some people feel uneasy about sitting by strangers, and it is very important to protect yourselves... I am very aware that I was naive, thoughtless, and wrote inconsiderate words. From now one, I will change my way of thinking and place even more focus on how those around me feel. I will reflect on this and strive to avoid repeating my mistake."

