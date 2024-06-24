My Hero Academia to End in 5 Chapters, Creator Confirms

It's official. After nearly 10 years in print, My Hero Academia is ready to come to a close. Some weeks ago, creator Kohei Horikoshi ushered the manga into an epilogue as the final war against All For One ended. Now, the artist has announced the manga's finale, and it will drop in five chapters.

The update comes from the My Hero Academia editorial team directly. Over on social media, Horikoshi posted a letter to fans discussing the manga's end, and it was there he admitted My Hero Academia has five chapters left. You can read his full message below:

"Apologies for the two-week break! My schedule piled up... There are just five chapters left until the manga's end. Some might think, 'There's still five chapters to go?!' while others may think, 'Just five chapters left?!' but I'll do my best to make sure both camps enjoy these last five chapters with Deku and the others! It was a rocky road, but I was able to daw Deku and his friends for nearly 10 years thanks to everyone who kept on reading. It was a dream. Thank you so much! Well, let's meet against in Jump!"

As you can see, My Hero Academia will come to a close in just five chapters, and that means its final issue has been plotted out. Unless any surprise breaks come along, the series will end on August 5 in Japan. Of course, this heads up does give fans a chance to binge My Hero Academia if they are not caught up with the series. The hit manga is available on the Shonen Jump app. So for those who want more info on Horikoshi's superhero series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

What do you think about this latest My Hero Academia announcement? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!