‘My Hero Academia’ Fan Channels Deku With These Customized Nike Sneakers

My Hero Academia has become a must-see anime for countless of fans. The superhero series has got a loyal fanbase that reaches across the globe, and it seems one fan has found a way to bring Deku with them wherever they go.

Over on Reddit, a fan known as Captain Durango shared their latest take on Izuku Midoriya’s hero costume. The fan made a custom Nike shoes mock up based on the suit Deku rocks, and it will satisfy anyone wanting some anime-friendly Huarache kicks.

Just, be ready to drop some serious cash on these sneakers if you want them.

As you can see above, the customizable shoes were made through Nike’s website. Captain Durango took the Huarache shoe body and overhauled its color palate to match Dekuo. With black soles, the shoes have a primarily forest green body with overlaid red panels. A white section can be seen on the sides and heels while white laces finish the look.

“The Nike Air Huarache By You Custom Shoe has a snug-fitting neoprene upper for comfortable support, and an Air-Sole unit that cushions each stride. The classic style is all your own when you choose the colors of the upper, midsole, and sole. Even the iconic Huarache logo is yours with a custom message,” Nike’s website writes, describing the customizable shoes.

While these kicks aren’t officially licensed by My Hero Academia, they bear an uncanny resemblance to the suit Deku wears. If you want to go PLUS ULTRA like the hero, then you can walk a mile in his shoes for $130 with these sneakers. Just, make sure you treat the shoes right; Who knows when you’ll have to face Shigaraki in these kicks…

So, would you rock these shoes? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be releasing its second big movie later this year as well.

