Fans Loved ‘My Hero Academia’s Latest Hilarious Todoroki And Bakugo Team-Up

My Hero Academia‘s third season is about to get way more serious as the League of Villains’ Vanguard Action Squad has attacked U.A. Academy’s forest boot camp. But fans appreciated the few moments the kids got to breathe right before everything came crashing down.

This is especially true for the unlikely pair of Bakugo and Todoroki, who ended up pairing with one another during the boot camp’s test of courage. Fans were in love seeing the normally cool and unshaken pair quiver in their boots when they were actually scared during the test.

It’s doubly hilarious watching the sequence in the anime series as Todoroki’s small “Oh” each time he’s startled has taken fans by storm and inspired waves of love for the awkward pairing.

But it’s great that fans were able to see a new side to these two before everything comes crashing down on them. Read on to find out what fans thought of the hilarious Todoroki and Bakugo moment and let us know what you thought about it in the comments!

