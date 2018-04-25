Fans Loved ‘My Hero Academia’s Latest Hilarious Todoroki And Bakugo Team-Up

My Hero Academia‘s third season is about to get way more serious as the League of Villains’ Vanguard Action Squad has attacked U.A. Academy’s forest boot camp. But fans appreciated the few moments the kids got to breathe right before everything came crashing down.

This is especially true for the unlikely pair of Bakugo and Todoroki, who ended up pairing with one another during the boot camp’s test of courage. Fans were in love seeing the normally cool and unshaken pair quiver in their boots when they were actually scared during the test.

It’s doubly hilarious watching the sequence in the anime series as Todoroki’s small “Oh” each time he’s startled has taken fans by storm and inspired waves of love for the awkward pairing.

But it’s great that fans were able to see a new side to these two before everything comes crashing down on them. Read on to find out what fans thought of the hilarious Todoroki and Bakugo moment and let us know what you thought about it in the comments!

@perdizzion

a reason to love bnha: they took the time to turn a tiny panel of todoroki and bakugo saying “oh” in the manga into 3 whole different angles in the anime because its just that funny pic.twitter.com/6dP815QnBa — citra ❄️? | DOUJIMA H5 (@perdizzion) April 21, 2018

@aitaikimochii

One of the funniest scenes from BNHA Episode 41 was Bakugou and Todoroki getting scared LOL pic.twitter.com/9lClEdfhdw — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) April 21, 2018

@utsushimicamie

todoroki is like i don’t understand why you wouldn’t want to team up with me pic.twitter.com/i9JDMjubdi — karo (@utsushimicamie) April 21, 2018

@EndeavorsHeir

Let’s keep it real. Todoroki and Katsuki were both lowkey scared. pic.twitter.com/ZVm1a3wclg — Todoroki (@EndeavorsHeir) April 21, 2018

@s_tdbk

Bakugou: Oh

Todoroki: Oh



Me: ❤️ My evil mood is lifted — Chen ◈ hrak 轟爆 ❤ (@s_tdbk) April 21, 2018

@todorodenki

my dear friends and fellow fandommates, i present to you



bakugou katSHOOKi

todoroki SHOOKto pic.twitter.com/uZ3ANaXv6A — deric (@todorodenki) April 23, 2018

@BLUSHOUTO

I love how todoroki always stays calm and unaffected when with bakugo, that’s way too funny pic.twitter.com/G9Iiz9ojfG — ELINA (@BLUSHOUTO) April 22, 2018

@brianycus

Todoroki fought Killer Stain and Bakugo is well Bakugo



Seeing these guys crap their pants made me enjoy this episode so much ??????#BokuNoHeroAcademia #MyHeroAcademiaSeason3 pic.twitter.com/mjzNJqFcl3 — Emanuel Gracia (@brianycus) April 23, 2018

@hiinoreii

bakugo and todoroki being lowkey scared weenies is my aesthetic — bree i guess (@hiinoreii) April 22, 2018

@ItsAfroBoiii