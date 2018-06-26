‘My Hero Academia’ Makes A Big Change To UA Academy

My Hero Academia may be a series about superheroes, but it also an anime about school. Guys like Izuku Midoriya are high schoolers before they are heroes-in-training, and the show just reminded fans of that in a big way.

For those caught up with My Hero Academia, you will know UA Academy just underwent a big change. All Might’s big battle with All For One kept everyone’s focus for quite some time, but its furor has died down. With All Might in retirement, the dangers facing heroes are at an all-time high with the League of Villains growing, and UA Academy knows how to protect its kids.

You know, by making them live on-campus. Welcome to Heights Alliance everyone!

The most recent episode of My Hero Academia revealed the hero school’s plans to open dormitories for its students. Each kid attending the academy will be asked to live on-campus alongside Pro Heroes to ensure their safety in the wake of Katsuki Bakugo’s kidnapping.

According to Principal Nedzu, the idea of dorms at UA Academy had been passed around for some time. It was only after the League of Villains appearing that the notion gained traction, and the school was forced into action after All Might’s forced retirement. With the Symbol of Peace unable to protect his students from afar, the rest of the school’s Pro Hero staff will have to do so from close up. The dormitories will get their full walkthrough in My Hero Academia‘s next episode, so fans are looking forward to see how the kids of Class 1-A decorate their rooms. You can bet Izuku will bring a solid few pieces of All Might merch to represent his undying fanboy status!

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

