My Hero Academia: Ultra Stage Sequel Releases First Poster

My Hero Academia is continuing its reign as one of anime’s top titles. The superhero series has amassed an army of fans the world over, but one of its more recent projects is only available in Japan. Last year, the fandom went wild when My Hero Academia put out its own stage play, and its success helped approve production on a sequel.

Well, it seems like the sequel’s creation has come to a head. The first poster for My Hero Academia: Ultra Stage 2 has gone live, and it showcases some familiar faces and newcomers alike.

As you can see below, the poster for the new show showcases All Might front and center. The Symbol of Peace may have his back turned to fans, but All Might is ready to spring into action at a moment’s notice.

Boku No Hero Academia The ULTRA STAGE play will be back with another production, this time revolving around the Stain Arc! Characters for Jirou, Ashido, and Sero have also been added to the line-up as well as Stain for the villains! The play will run from March 6-April 5, 2020! pic.twitter.com/sBVmwUR5KL — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) December 2, 2019

The rest of the heroes shown in the poster are sourced from Class 1-A. Finally, the whole gang is brought to life as Jirou, Ashido, and Sero have been added. The trio did not appear in the first live-action play, but the massive plea from fans to add the heroes let them slip into this sequel.

According to the character posters for this play, it turns out some new Pro Heroes will join this play. Both Gran Torino and Best Jeanist will take part in the project. Their participation will be required as the sequel plans to adapt the Stain arc when it debuts next year.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.