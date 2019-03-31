‘My Hero Academia’ Gets Cheeky With 2019 April Fool’s Day Prank

Part of the world is safe from the terrors of April Fool’s Day, but the same cannot be said for fans everywhere. Over in Japan, the fated day has come, and it turns out My Hero Academia was one of the first to troll fans on the joked up holiday.

If you head over to the anime’s official website, you will see an update posted for its next film. Earlier this year, it was announced My Hero Academia would get a second movie this winter, and the site would have fans believe the film is all about Bakugo going on a rampage.

According to the site, the upcoming movie will be titled The Giant Monster Bakugo. The prank title was even shared with a piece of key art, and it shows Bakugo becoming one with Godzilla.

The Boku No Hero Academia Movie official site has an April Fool’s joke movie poster about the next movie, titled “The Giant Monster Bakugou!” LOL The teaser is “His quirk is explosions! He attacks the entire Japan!! BNHA bursts in with a brand new super large scale production!” pic.twitter.com/CCjbqjwRjD — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) March 31, 2019

“His quirk is explosive! He’s a fearsome force who attacks the whole of Japan!”

As you can see above, the key visual shows Bakugo in the background letting out some atomic breath while the rest of his body is mirrored after Godzilla. Some fight jets are seen behind him in formation, and several heroes like Izuku and Shoto are shown in the foreground watching the carnage.

Of course, this over-the-top poster drummed up some serious interest, but fans were quick to remind others of the date. The anime industry is well-known for its love of April Fool’s Day, so it seems My Hero Academia hunt up its hero suit for just a little while in order to trick fans with this sneaky joke.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will be returning for its fourth season later this October and release a second movie this October in Japan.

