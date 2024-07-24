My Hero Academia Art Brings Deku’s Epilogue Costume to Life

My Hero Academia’s final arc is wrapping up the story of Deku and how he became the greatest hero the world had ever seen. While the anime adaptation has been playing catch up and is still in the throes of the final battle, the manga is preparing to end the entirety of UA Academy’s tale next month. Luckily, it’s clear that creator Kohei Horikoshi still has some surprises left in the tank before we say goodbye to Class 1-A. Now, Deku’s potential final costume has been given a fresh coat of paint thanks to one fan artist.

Warning. If you aren’t caught up on My Hero Academia’s manga, be forewarned that we’ll be touching on spoilers for the final arc. One of the biggest results of Deku’s fight against Shigaraki is that he no longer has the power of One For All to rely on. Luckily, this hasn’t impacted his heroic spirit as Izuku Midoriya is still trying to help those affected by the final battle. Thanks to both Shigaraki and All For One dying in the final moments of the battle, Deku might not be suiting up that much more to jump into the fray though he has earned his place as a top hero, superpowers or not.

My Hero Academia: Deku’s New And Possibly Final Suit

Izuku Midoriya’s new costume isn’t too different from what we’ve seen Deku sport in the past, though there are some slight changes. The star of My Hero Academia might be without the power of One For All, but many anime fans are banking on the idea that he might still have some sort of superpower that will be revealed before the series finale. Whether he fights villains in the future or not, Deku’s influence on Hero Society can never be denied.

Most likely, My Hero Academia’s eighth season will be its last if it sticks to the source material. While the shonen franchise still has a fourth movie in the works that will arrive this summer in Japan, My Hero Academia: You’re Next, it has yet to be seen how many additional films the series will release.

