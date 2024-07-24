My Hero Academia Creator Addresses Sequel, Spin-Off Possibilities

There is no denying the popularity of My Hero Academia. For more than a decade now, the superhero series has reigned atop the shonen fandom, but its days are coming to a close. At the start of August, My Hero Academia will wrap its manga, and now creator Kohei Horikoshi is addressing whether he’s interested in expanding the series after the finale.

Spoiler alert! It looks like Horikoshi is pretty happy with the series as is. Speaking with Viz Media, the creator of My Hero Academia admitted he has more content banked for the series, but he doesn’t feel the need to put them down on paper.

“I have characters and backstories that I created but didn’t include in the story. For instance, I have detailed stories for the previous inheritors of One For All. I intentionally left these out,” Horikoshi admitted. When asked it he would want to adapt this unseen content, the artist said he’s not all that interested.

“No, not at all. Rather than drawing out all the well-thought-out backgrounds and episodes, I wanted to hint at those elements instead,” Horikoshi admitted.

Clearly, Horikoshi put care into building the world of My Hero Academia whether we saw all his content or not. He has spent the past ten years crafting Deku’s universe, and it is hard to believe that it will be wrapping soon. You can see why My Hero Academia fans are desperate for more content, but after working so diligently, Horikoshi deserves a break. But if the franchise wants to continue with new artists like western comics do, well – we wouldn’t be opposed.

Want to catch up on My Hero Academia? You can find the manga on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.”

What do you make of this latest update from Horikoshi?