My Hero Academia Explores Bakugo's Soft Side with New Art

Bakugo might not be the major hero in My Hero Academia, but that doesn't stop the explosive young hero from consistently being ranked as the most popular crime fighter in the Shonen series created by Kohei Horikoshi. While Bakugo has certainly cooled down since the earliest days of the franchise, an assistant to Horikoshi has taken the opportunity to give Dynamight a major makeover, providing fans one of the cutest looks for the rival of Deku who many fans thought might be walking the path of a villain.

With the final arc of My Hero Academia playing out in the pages of its manga, the sixth season of the anime adaptation is set to arrive this fall, adapting the deadly tale of the War Arc which will see plenty of casualties from both the heroes and villains alike. Though Deku and Shigaraki are slated to face off, expect some big moments for Bakugo in this war between the students of UA Academy and the countless legions of the Paranormal Liberation Front. With Studio Bones set to return once again for the next chapter of Kohei Horikoshi's epic Shonen, the War Arc is definitely set to make season six one of the biggest of the anime adaptation so far.

Kohei Horikoshi's Assistant, Yoshinori, took to their Official Twitter Account to imagine Bakugo as a mischievous feline, looking to pounce on an unsuspecting Deku, perfectly capturing the relationship that the two continue to have, even as Dynamight has calmed down quite a bit since the start of the Shonen series:

In the final arc of My Hero Academia's manga, Bakugo is facing down Shigaraki in quite a titanic tussle, but luckily for the most popular hero, he is assisted by some major heavy hitters. With the latest chapters seeing Bakugo teaming up with Mirko, the high-flying rabbit hero, it seems that this match between heroes young and old has readers hoping that this team-up will continue until the final chapter of My Hero Academia takes place.

What do you think of this adorable new take on Bakugo from My Hero Academia? Do you foresee the explosive young hero surviving the final battle of the Shonen series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.