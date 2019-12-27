This My Hero Academia Artwork Imagines Deku’s Villainous Turn

With a League of Villains, Yakuza, and any number of threats marching their way, both the Professional heroes of the world and the younger students at UA Academy should thank their lucky stars that Midoriya is on their side. With the inheritor of the One For All quirk using his super powers in an attempt to be the next All Might of the world, Deku has definitely changed the tide in a number of fights that he’s been involved with. Now, one fan has re-imagined what would happen if Deku choose a different path in life and joined up with the League of Villains following his inheritance.

Twitter User and Artist A2TWillDraw shared this amazing image of Midoriya being held in place like a puppet by Shigaraki, with his admirer Himiko Toga clinging for dear life behind him, proving just what a horrible situation the other heroes of My Hero Academia would be in if Deku were ever to turn to the dark side:

Evil Deku illustration from my Instagram! #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/hnDlqUqGdC — A2T will Draw (@A2TwillDraw) December 22, 2019

In the history of the franchise of My Hero Academia, there has never been a time where Midoriya was tempted by the dark side of hero-dom. In the manga, the combined forces of the League of Villains and the Paranormal Liberation Front has been so overwhelming that the characters at UA Academy simply couldn’t afford losing one of their biggest guns.

With the quirks of One For All and All For One seemingly forever linked, it will be interesting to see if Midoriya finds himself drawn to his villainous half now that All Might is essentially retired. With Deku continuing to unlock the mysteries of his powers in both the anime and the manga, it will be interesting to see if there are any dark sides to his powers that will be unlocked as the series moves forward.

