My Hero Academia OVAs Confirm Crunchyroll Release Date

The convention-goers of this year's Anime Expo might have already seen the two new original video animations for My Hero Academia, which have already landed in theaters in Japan, but fans of the Shonen series won't have to wait much longer for these new specials to hit the internet. With Crunchyroll set to stream both Hero League Baseball and "Laugh, As If You Are In Hell" this summer, these two specials are hoping to act as a precursor to the anime adaptation's return this fall with the sixth season.

The Official My Hero Academia Twitter Account shared the big news that the two new animated specials would be arriving on August 1st on Crunchyroll, giving fans a nice refresher on the major characters of the series before they are placed into quite the hairy situation in the War Arc this fall:

Just announced at #AnimeExpo: My Hero Academia Season 5 OVAs “HLB” and “Laugh! As if you are in hell” stream on @Crunchyroll beginning 8/1! 💥 pic.twitter.com/DMTdKGDhV3 — My Hero Academia (@MHAOfficial) July 1, 2022

The official description for Hero League Baseball, or HLB, reads as such:

"HLB stands for "Hero League of Baseball" – it is a baseball league founded by pro-heroes who love baseball!

It's game day! The last game of the HLB championship is between Gang Orca and Shishido's two rival agencies. They form a team ("Orcas" and "Lionels") to compete. In the world of HLB, there is no rule – using their quirks is of course accepted. However, just when the game is about to finish, they are interrupted by a villain. Who will be the winner of HLB!?"

On the flip side, the official description for "Laugh, As If You Are In Hell!" reads as such:

"Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki participate in an internship under the No.1 hero, Endeavor's agency.

One of their tasks these days is to find a villain ("Smiley") who draws doodles in the city. However, since the urgency is so low, they let other pro-heroes solve this case.

One day, Smiley draws a doodle on Endeavor's house! Being furious, Endeavor himself and the 1-A trio go out to get the villain. However, Smiley's quirk turns out to be something ridiculous but powerful... It is to make anyone who looks into his eyes laugh hysterically! Can the team capture the villain and stop laughing!?"

